Great Falls Fire Rescue set to host Citizens Academy

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Fire Rescue team is gearing up for their fall Citizens Academy to be held weekly in just under a month.

The free program is aimed at allowing the public of all ages to understand the various dimensions and dynamics that go along with running a fire station.

The program will cover a variety of topics, including auto extrication, technical rope rescue, hazardous materials mitigation, Advanced Life Support skills and EMS, search and rescue, and live-fire evolutions.

The academy even allows participants to suit up in turnout gear and air packs, giving them a comprehensive and hands-on look at the routines of a firefighter.

Those interested in the profession as a career or anyone with a general interest in the agency's operations are encouraged to sign up.

For more information or to sign up, get in touch with Nolan Eggen, the Deputy Chief of Training, at gffr.office@greatfallsmt.net.

Classes run every Tuesday night from six pm to nine pm between September 5th and October 24th.

FROM MARCH 2022:

Great Falls Fire Rescue hosts citizen’s academy

