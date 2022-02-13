Great Falls hockey tournament honors Terry Casey

GREAT FALLS — An annual hockey tournament honoring Great Falls hockey great Terry Casey got underway Friday.

"It's really just kind of an honor to play in this tournament, it's been going on for such a long time,” said Westin Weinburger, a forward for the Great Falls Americans hockey team.

As six teams from Montana and Idaho compete in memory of the Great Falls hockey great, Casey's memory watches over them.

A display case with two of Casey's jerseys and pictures of Casey is mounted on the wall inside the Great Falls Ice Plex.

The Casey Cup tournament has been going on for more than three decades.

"Honestly, it's just about the hockey community. It just brings everybody in, it just shows that everybody's in support of each other,” said Weinburger.

Casey was named captain of the 1968 U.S. Olympic hockey team but died in a car crash near Hinsdale before the team got to play.

The Great Falls Americans' team captains look forward to the tournament every year.

"It's just a neat experience growing as a hockey player and as a hockey community,” said Weinburger.

"Kind of a different kind of hockey from each state is a little bit different,” said Nathan Bring, Great Falls Americans wing.

