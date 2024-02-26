Great Falls hosts Arm Bender Championship

GREAT FALLS — The Stadium Sports Bar and Casino was packed full of some of the most competitive arm wrestlers from across the country on Saturday, February 24th, for the Montana Arm Bender Championship.

Rob Vigeant, from Boston Massachusetts, started arm wrestling in 2004, has traveled all over the nation to compete and said he has won just about every title you can.

“I love strength sports, I love the physicality, and it's a sport you can pursue outside of high school and college, as long as you want to pursue it,” said Vigeant. “I’ve won every major organization, I've won their titles of world champ of that organization, multiple national titles in multiple weight classes and state titles all over the country; I’ve been I’ve won pretty much everything there is to win.”

This is the third year that the Montana Arm Bender Championship has been hosted at and sponsored by the Stadium Sports Bar and Casino.

“When it gets so busy like this, [we] kind of just go in the zone and do what we [have] to do, and when you come out, it's positivity goes a long way,” said Shaylee White, casino attendant at Stadium Sports Bar and Casino.

White said the event seems to just keep growing each year.

Before the match, all-natural heavyweight arm-wrestling champion Rob Vigeant said he was feeling the pressure from everyone in attendance, but that didn’t stop him from claiming the trophy and $4,600 cash prize.

“When you get to a certain level, people start cheering for you and they almost hope you lose when you get high enough. They almost like don't care if you're used to seeing it. They want to see who's going to be the guy to beat you.

“Rob Vigeant Jr. the legend, also known as RVJ, won his super match against Ben Brooks to claim the title,” said event manager Josh Wilson. “RVJ showed why he is a legend and also impressed everyone with his extreme endurance, durability, composure, and technical prowess.”

Vigeant’s opponent, Ben Brooks of Lewistown, Montana, did not go down without a fight. Wilson said Brooks left it all on the table and proved he deserved to be there.

“This is my first time out here in Montana, and I absolutely love it. Where I come from, the people are in a different place and a little rougher around the edges,” said Vigeant. “Montana has welcomed me with open arms, and I don't think this will be my last trip here.”

From 2023: