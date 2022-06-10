Great Falls man aims to get more people golfing

GREAT FALLS — If you've ever watched golf, you may think it's a pretty simple sport. But there's actually a lot to it. That can be daunting, though, for a lot of people, and that's where Shooters Golf in Great Falls comes in.

The owner, Jacob Pearson, is passionate about golf - so much so, he wants to help people get into the sport.

"I just saw kind of a unique opportunity within the game of golf,” Pearson said.

He organizes weekly socials at golf courses in Great Falls with the goal of helping people understand the sport.

The events are held at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays at Hickory Swing Golf Course and at 6 p.m. on Thursdays at Anaconda Hills Golf Course.

"We have set out a bunch of kind of fun, unique targets on the range. We have tables and chairs, we play music, and then (in) the actual game play we kind of work through intervals of practice time. Then, everyone is issued a certain number of unique, numbered balls that count for points,” said Pearson.

Pearson said the inaugural season in 2021 was a success and is hopeful that the 2022 season, which had just gotten underway, would be, too.

"Everyone seemed to have a really good time. Everyone, after the events, really thanked me for just kind of giving this different outlook,” Pearson said.

No registration is required to attend; the cost to attend is $20 per person. For more information, visit the Facebook page .



