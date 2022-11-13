Great Falls man receives the gift of better hearing

GREAT FALLS — Matthew Schilling of Great Falls has struggled with hearing loss for most of his life. The former construction worker had to leave his job due to his hearing and now works as a dishwasher to make ends meet while supporting his wife and seven children. He has been unable to receive the proper care and treatment due to high costs but that will soon change.

On Friday, November 11, Matthew was given hearing aids through HearingLife’s Campaign For Better Hearing , and he can now hear clearly for the first time, putting him on the path to quality time with family and setting him up for more success at work, and not relying on lip reading to get by.



