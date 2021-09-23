Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Great Falls man reeling after his house was destroyed by fire

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
David Sidle
David Sidle
Posted at 4:28 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 18:28:13-04

GREAT FALLS — The owner of the house in Great Falls that caught fire Wednesday afternoon is still processing what happened.

David Sidle was at work as a firefighter at Malmstrom Air Force Base when he learned his house was on fire.

He thanks Great Falls firefighters for responding as quickly as they did.

Neighbors were able to help get his two dogs to safety.

Sidle said Thursday he lost just about everything but is able to stay with his girlfriend.

He hadn’t started to think about how he will rebuild.

"I'm still very much kind of in shock. What ends up happening with a lot of us first responders and military types and whatnot is we kind of get into crisis mode. I'm still working there and trying to keep moving,” Sidle said.

His roommate was also displaced and is staying with his own girlfriend.

The house is considered a total loss, and Great Falls Fire Rescue is continuing to investigate to determine the cause.

We will update you if learn of any fundraisers or donation drives being conducted to help the two people.

House lost to fire in Great Falls; no injuries

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader