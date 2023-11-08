Great Falls Municipal Election: Preliminary Results

The Great Falls municipal election took place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Voting closed at 8 p.m.
Voters chose Cory Reeves to be the next mayor of Great Falls, and Rick Tryon and Shannon Wilson as city commissioners. Mark Dunn has been elected as municipal judge.
Voters rejected the public safety mill levy.
MAYOR
Abby Brown: 905
Joe McKenney: 2,760
Cory Reeves: 5,739
Casey Schreiner: 4,796
Write-in: 73
CITY COMMISSION (2 open seats)
Kendall Cox: 2,262
Eric Hinebauch: 5,912
Micaela Stroop: 3,112
Rick Tryon: 6,664
Shannon Wilson: 5,985
Write-in: 112
MUNICIPAL JUDGE (Department B)
Mark Dunn: 8,545
Cayle Halberg: 3,846
PUBLIC SAFETY LEVY
YES: 5,620
NO: 9,095
BOND ELECTION
YES: 6,726
NO: 7,925
All results are preliminary until certified.
