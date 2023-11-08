Great Falls Municipal Election: Preliminary Results

The Great Falls municipal election took place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Voting closed at 8 p.m.

Voters chose Cory Reeves to be the next mayor of Great Falls, and Rick Tryon and Shannon Wilson as city commissioners. Mark Dunn has been elected as municipal judge.

Voters rejected the public safety mill levy.

MAYOR

Abby Brown: 905

Joe McKenney: 2,760

Cory Reeves: 5,739

Casey Schreiner: 4,796

Write-in: 73

CITY COMMISSION (2 open seats)

Kendall Cox: 2,262

Eric Hinebauch: 5,912

Micaela Stroop: 3,112

Rick Tryon: 6,664

Shannon Wilson: 5,985

Write-in: 112

MUNICIPAL JUDGE (Department B)

Mark Dunn: 8,545

Cayle Halberg: 3,846

PUBLIC SAFETY LEVY

YES: 5,620

NO: 9,095

BOND ELECTION

YES: 6,726

NO: 7,925

All results are preliminary until certified.