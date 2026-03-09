Great Falls School damaged by severe winds

Lincoln Elementary School at 624 27th Street South in Great Falls has been damaged by severe winds.

Roads are blocked off around the school. Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and City Public Works staff are at the scene.

VIDEO:

Severe wind causes trouble across the region

Great Falls Fire Rescue said: "We ask the public to avoid this area. Response efforts are underway and people walking and driving through the area to get a look puts them and responders at risk. Safety is critical during these conditions."

The extent of the damage is not yet known. There are no reports of any injuries.

Lincoln students will not have school on Monday or Tuesday (March 9-10).

If you are a staff member, student, or family member at Lincoln Elementary School, please watch Parent Square and GFPS social media/website for more information.

Teachers will be in contact with families from their classrooms by Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Arrangements are being made for lunches for Lincoln students. Parents will be notified with more information via Parent Square.

There will be parent meetings on Tuesday, March 10, 2026; details will be forthcoming from classroom teachers.

We will update you as we get more information.