Great Falls singer ‘The CJ’ continues musical odyssey

GREAT FALLS — After achieving success with their debut single late last year, Great Falls-based alternative pop-singer ‘The CJ’ hopes their new release can have a similar impact.

“I think personally that this is a great break-up anthem,” said CJ.

The brand-new single is called ‘Wrong About Me.’

“It's about mostly romantic partners, assuming who you are and trying to make you into what they want you to be, what they like and how you are yourself. And you shouldn't let anyone decide that for you,” said CJ.

The song is the first release from an upcoming seven track EP, and a follow-up to the CJ’s debut single, ‘Don’t Lose Yourself.’

MTN first met with CJ in December; at the time they told us their music, inspired by groups like ‘My Chemical Romance’ and ‘Paramore’, was meant to help people get through hard times. They feel they’ve hit the mark with ‘Wrong About Me.’

“I do think that this will help people get through hard times,” said CJ. “I think a lot of my music will that I have been working on. I just want to help people. I want to do what the people I love, the people who inspired me, I want to do what they do.”

It’s a feeling CJ knows well. The 2023 C.M. Russell High School graduate battled depression and anxiety before being diagnosed with autism.

“Having autism, we don't necessarily have the same communication skills as everyone else,” said CJ. “And art is a very great outlet. People say music is a universal language, which is why music is so important to me.”

In addition to writing and recording, CJ remains active on social media, but also finds time for hobbies like coloring, taking walks, and riding a longboard. Their music is already making a difference. While ‘Don’t Lose Yourself’ reached the top 50 on the iTunes pop chart, it also had personal impacts on people.

“I had someone tell me that they wish that song came out when they were going through their divorce,” said CJ.

‘The CJ’s’ music, including ‘Wrong About Me’ can be heard on popular streaming platforms including iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon.

You can follow ‘The CJ’ on popular social media sites such as Instagram.