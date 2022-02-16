Great Falls students ready to present 'Charlotte's Web'

GREAT FALLS — High school drama students in Great Falls are ready to present their take on the beloved classic "Charlotte's Web." In preparation for the upcoming play, the GFHS Drama department and the GFHS Welding department teamed up.

In the story, a web-building spider named Charlotte helps her friends, and in order to adapt the story on stage, some brainstorming had to be done.

It was the GFHS Tech Director who came up with the idea to involve the welding students in creating a functional and safe web that could be climbable and large enough for even the farthest audience member to see. Within five days, the welding students finished their work in bringing the web to life.

“They were pretty excited. It was kind of their final project there, so they were pretty excited to kind of show that their welds were up to structural strength and prove that they actually had the skills and knowledge to actually produce something of quality,” said welding teacher Zane Vanlieshout.

The drama department’s director, Bridger Lutz, was ecstatic about the collaboration. “It was so exciting! What I love about this department and this school is that they are so interested in connecting across these different areas and boundaries to create something together,” he explained. “I couldn’t have made that. I couldn’t have welded that, and so to have students who can bring their talents and their gifts and their creativity to the stage, that’s such a gift as well,”

With Covid causing several delays in the production’s performances, the Drama department kept their hopes up and are finally ready to bring the characters to stage.

“It’s going to be really exciting. I’m excited to get the barn up on stage and let everyone see all of the work we put into it” said student Gracie McKerrow, who is playing Charlotte in the play.

“We’ve all been very anxious. Due to Covid we got set back a few weeks so we’re just so excited to finally show the community what we’ve been working on” added Molly Abrahamson, portraying Fern.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to come out and watch the performance that so many students worked hard in creating.

Dates are February 17th, 18th, and 19th at 7:30 p.m.; February 24th and 25th at 7:30 p.m.; February 26th at 2:00 p.m. All performance will be at the Davidson Family Auditorium at Great Falls High School. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $5 for students, and will be sold at the door.



TRENDING ARTICLES

