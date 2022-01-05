Great Falls YWCA gears up to help more in more ways

GREAT FALLS — As the YWCA in Great Falls is gearing up for another year, their goal remains the same: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

In support of this mission, the YWCA provides services to meet critical needs, promote self-sufficiency, reduce violence, and achieve equal opportunities for all people.

As 2022 begins, the organization will be expanding upon a variety of ways to empower and promote peace.

YWCA Great Falls director Sandi Filipowicz, explained, "Our mission and our goals are to really bring everyone together in the community... We want to continue on with our programming, which includes self-defense and inclusion and equity for all people, because that plays into our goal of promoting dignity for everyone in our community."

Through the expansion of services, the YWCA aims to provide hope to women and children who suffer from abuse and neglect.

YWCA Great Falls sexual assault response and prevention coordinator Jeniver De Loy said, "We hope to keep doing more classes and workshops in that direction. Self-defense, art or therapy, dancing. We want to get those things going again."

She added, "There's no shame in getting help. That's what we're here for. We're here not only for the women in our community. but everyone in need. You'll find no judgment here, just good people who want to help."