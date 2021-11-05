Great Falls YWCA is raising money through shoe donations

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls YWCA was making a final push as of Thursday to raise $10,000 for plumbing repairs.

For the past two years, the YWCA had been trying to collect 25,000 pairs of shoes for Funds2Orgs .

Funds2Orgs sends the shoes around the world to micro-entrepreneurs to sell to help them get out of poverty.

As of Thursday, the Y needed to collect 200 more pairs of shoes by the end of 2021 in order to meet the collection deadline and get $10,000 from Funds2Orgs.

The money will be used for plumbing repairs in the Y’s domestic violence shelter.

"We have a sink in every bedroom, just like a vanity sink to brush teeth, and all of those, that whole line of four rooms, needs to be replaced. It's just crumbling,” said Sandi Filipowicz, Great Falls YWCA Director.

Funds2Orgs accepts all gently worn, used and new shoes, sneakers, and even cleats. However, there are some restrictions, which are as follows:



Single Shoes or mismatched pairs of shoes

Ice Skates

Rollerblades / Roller Skates

Wet / moldy shoes

Shoes with holes or tears

No thrift store shoes are accepted.