'Great Walls' is returning to Great Falls

Downtown Great Falls is about to get a colorful refresh: The city’s signature mural festival, formerly known as ArtsFest Montana, returns this month as Great Walls: Great Falls. The event will run from August 10–17, transforming alleyways in the heart of the city with ten brand-new large-scale murals.

Now in its seventh year, the mural program has brought artists from around globe to Great Falls. This year’s lineup includes a mix of national, international, and Montana-based artists, all contributing to the art gallery hidden in the city’s alleyways.

The goal is not just beauty, but safety. The festival started as a way to reduce graffiti and crime in neglected spaces. Lighting was also added above existing murals last year to boost visibility and make the alleys feel safer at night.

Kellie Pierce, director of the Business Improvement District, explains, “There’s a proven history of reducing graffiti, reducing crime, and making your alleys feel safer if you’re drawing people to these spaces.”

Downtown Great Falls now features dozens of colorful walls tucked between buildings, many of which have become backdrops for senior pictures, family portraits, and mural tours.

Beyond the artwork, the week of events offers hands-on experiences for the community.

A spray paint workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to noon, where participants can learn technique and art history from longtime festival curator Cameron Moberg.

For $25, attendees will get classroom time, hands-on painting experience, and lunch, along with the chance to contribute to a real mural.

The week wraps up with an artist reception on Thursday, August 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the mural alley. Guests can enjoy live canvas painting, music, and an auction of one-of-a-kind artworks created during the event.

Organizers say the murals not only enhance the city’s visual identity but help build community, promote tourism, and support local businesses.

Pierce says, “We have a school that comes every year, their art students come and we do a mural tour with them, and conferences that are in town. We've even done a mural tour on the city's paddle trolley. So, we've really embraced what we've done and made it a community event.”

You can find a map of mural locations and full event details by clicking here.