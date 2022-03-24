GREAT FALLS — Gun sales are up in Great Falls, mirroring a trend across the nation. Reporter Cade Menter talked with James Mitchell of Mitchell Supply and Jon Bush of Fit & Finish Gunworks .

Bush said, "Business has really picked up the last few months, especially being one of the newer shops in town, or the newest shop in town. Used gun sales have been through the roof, to the point where it's hard for me to get any new used ones to sell."

According to research published by SafeHome, 2021 saw the second-highest year for gun sales since the year 2000 nationwide, with almost 150,000 guns in Montana sold last year.

Despite the surge in gun sales, there are other concerns that come into play, particularly when it comes to ammunition. Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, demand for AK47s is on the rise. The ammo used in those guns are manufactured in Eastern Europe.

James Mitchell said, "With the price of fuel, freight's going to go up, and in certain types of ammo, especially this stuff coming from there, is hard to get, but some of the countries are setting up, enlarging their factories to make up for it as far as the Soviet calibers."

As for the future of gun sales, Mitchell says it's dependent on several factors.

"Inflation is going to have an impact on that," Mitchell explained. "I used to be able to fill up my vehicle for 42 dollars, and now it costs between 80 and 90, so I mean that's just it, and this is disposable income, so I hope so, I hope people can get out because people want to get out and do something, but we'll see, and that's just it."

