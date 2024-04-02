Watch Now
Headline performers announced for 2024 Montana State Fair

Montana State Fair (July 2022)
Posted at 9:36 AM, Apr 02, 2024
GREAT FALLS — Montana ExpoPark has released the names of some of the headliners that will perform at the 2024 Montana State Fair in Great Falls.

The platinum-selling rock band Bush will perform on Monday, July 29 at 7:30pm.

On Tuesday, July 30, country music artist Trace Adkins will take the stage at 7:30pm.

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will perform on Friday, August 2, at 9pm.

On Saturday, August 3, at 9pm, The Newsboys - a Christian rock band from Australia - will perform. The opening act is Jordan Janzen.

The Montana State Fair begins on Friday, July 26, and will run through Saturday, August 3.

The fair will also feature a carnival and rides; horse racing; competitive exhibits for Ag producers, artists, and others; craft and art vendors; Big Sky Pro Rodeo; and of course "fair food."

There is no word yet on when tickets will be be on sale; click here to visit the ExpoPark website.

