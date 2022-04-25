Ice Breaker race held in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The 44th annual Ice Breaker race was held in Great Falls on Sunday, April 24, 2022. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, many were excited for the return of the race.

The Baker family is among those - they’ve run in numerous Ice Breakers and were excited for a chance to run with other families again.

Keely is a former winner and was ready to race with her family and friends in person: “There’s so many different races out there in the state but I feel like the ice breaker is such a big family event. You know, there’s the one-mile, the three-mile, the five-mile. My husband and I ran together a lot before we had a kid and then now it’s kind of a fun thing to go do together. There’s a race for everyone and it’s nice to get those young kiddos in a positive healthy environment."

The race featured more than 2,000 runners ranging from walkers to joggers to high-level competitors across the three races - a one-mile, a three-mile, and a five-mile.

Along with the participation numbers, the prize money surpassed $6,000 total for the top three finishers in each race of men and women.

Click here for race results.



TRENDING ARTICLES

