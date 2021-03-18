Ice Breaker race in Great Falls will be virtual this year

GREAT FALLS — After a year off due to the pandemic, Montana’s largest road race is coming back - virtually - as the annual Ice Breaker race will be held in May.

After postponing the 2020 race, and not knowing if or when the 2021 race could be held in person, Great Falls Park & Recreation decided to make the 2021 race virtual.

"We will be having some maps on our website that give some suggested routes that are safe. They're on the River's Edge Trail. We'll have signs on the trail marking those routes to make it easy for people. So they can run their own course, design their own, or they can use one of our suggested courses,” said Patty Rearden, Great Falls Park & Recreation deputy director.

For this year's event, participants will have from May 1 to May 10 to run one, three, or five miles.