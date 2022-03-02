Judges needed for student science and engineering fairs in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls College-MSU needs judges for the Great Falls College Regional Science and Engineering fairs on March 8 and March 10.

The middle school and high school fair is on Tuesday, March 8, and the elementary school fair is Thursday, March 10.

“We are so excited to be able to offer an in-person fair again,” said Charla Merja, science fair director, in a news release. “People will be amazed at the projects these students bring to the fair. It is truly an inspiration.”

In 2020, the last in-person fair, there were about 250 projects.

“It is not possible without judges from all over the community,” Merja said. “It is incredibly fun, and we really appreciate those who are able to take a few hours out of their day to make this event possible for our youth.”

The fairs are tentatively scheduled for 8:30 to 11 a.m. both days. When the schedule is finalized, it will be posted on the college’s website.

To register as a judge, click here , For more information, contact Merja at 406-771-4301 or charla.merja@gfcmsu.edu.



