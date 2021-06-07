Kids get to "Touch A Truck" in downtown Great Falls

There was a "touch a truck" event in downtown Great Falls on Saturday along Central Avenue, stretching from the 100 block to the 600 block.

The family-friendly event and fundraiser gave kids of all ages the opportunity to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them - fire trucks, farm and construction machinery, police vehicles, and more.

There was also face painting, games, and prizes.

The event was organized by the Junior League of Great Falls and the Great Falls Children's Receiving Home .