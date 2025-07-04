Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center solicits fur donations

GREAT FALLS — The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center offers visitors a unique hands on experience with furs of animals encountered during the historic expedition. But as the animal furs used in these displays show signs of wear, the Lewis and Clark Foundation is now seeking replacements to preserve the interactive exhibit.

Visitors Nancy Peeples and Natalie Carter made the trip from South Carolina to Great Falls, and say the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center exceeded their expectations.

Nancy says, “This is quite the trip and you get to go along with Lewis and Clark, you know, so I think it’s just awesome. There’s so much and it’s really put together very well.”

As a teacher, Natalie says seeing the expedition come to life through interactive exhibits gave her a stronger connection to the content she covers in class. She explains, “It’s a lot of stuff that you don’t always hear in the history book or aren’t always taught. It’s really neat to see all of this and to go through it because now I’ve got some personal connections to it to be able to share with my students.”

That interactivity is especially clear at the fur table, where kids and adults alike can touch real animal pelts, like bobcat, beaver, and buffalo, and learn more about the species the Corps of Discovery encountered.

Kelly Paladino, the Director of Sales and Special Events for the Lewis & Clark Foundation says, “It’s an opportunity for children to learn more about the animals that the Lewis and Clark expedition came across, and the things that they found out, and the things that they learned. And they have an opportunity to learn as well by getting to touch what a bobcat feels like or what a wolf feels like because most children have that opportunity.”

The pelts aren’t just for display, they’re part of hands-on learning. Each one is labeled with a letter, inviting kids to guess the animal before checking their answers.

Many of the furs have been in rotation for five to ten years, and after years of use in both the Kid Zone and educational programming, some are now frayed, faded, or thinning.

Paladino says, “They get a lot of love, they get a lot of grab and a lot of attention. Unfortunately, over time, they do get a little worn.”

Thanks to a grant and proceeds from the Festival of the Falls 50/50 raffle, the Foundation has already begun the process of updating the exhibit, but they say they still need help.

Paladino says, “We’re looking at coyotes, bobcat, muskrat, skunk, beaver - if someone has them and would like to donate, we would be truly grateful. We want to thank those who have already stepped forward to gift us these beautiful pelts. They will certainly be well-used and well-loved, just as the originals were.”

If you or someone you know is able to donate a pelt, or offer wholesale pricing, call the center at 406-899-7993.