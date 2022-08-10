Meet the new Cascade County undersheriff

GREAT FALLS — In June 2022, Cory Reeves stepped down as the Cascade County undersheriff after 25 years in law enforcement to pursue another opportunity with Alluvion Health.

Shortly after, Sheriff Jesse Slaughter selected Scott Van Dyken as the new undersheriff, someone who is very familiar with many aspects of law enforcement, based on 27 years of experience.

Van Dyken grew up in Belgrade, earning a criminal justice degree, after graduating from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in 1994. He started off as a Marshal in Belt in 1995 and then joined CCSO in 1998 serving in various roles, such as SWAT Commander, Detective Division, and Captain of Operations.

"I've had every job in here except Detention Officer," said Van Dyken.

Sheriff Slaughter said, "His passion and integrity are unmatched, and his knowledge of the Office is invaluable. We couldn't be more proud of Undersheriff Van Dyken and we have no doubt he will continue to lead."

Van Dyken says some of his roles as undersheriff include overseeing the detention center and operations, as well as various divisions within the Sheriff's Office. "I'm basically the Chief of Staff for the Sheriff," Van Dyken said.

While Van Dyken is someone who has seen and been through it all, he is looking forward to his new role as undersheriff and stated some of the goals he's been working on his first month.

He said, "We have contract towns, we provide law enforcement services for the City of Belt and the City of Cascade, so we're going through those contracts. It's budget season, we have a medical contract that we're doing because Alluvion is no longer going to be the provider starting September 1st, and we also have a contract for the food services provider in the detention center, and the deputy sheriff's contract is up for negotiation as well, so we're running 90 miles an hour."

He also emphasized that his relationship with the residents of Cascade County is a motivating factor in his job, and that Great Falls is what he will always call home.

"I love this community, it's my home now," Van Dyken said. "When people ask where I'm from, I never say Belgrade or Bozeman because I love this community... You got the Rocky Mountain Front, you got the Little Belts, you got The Highwoods. Great Falls is my home, and I spent my last 27 years here. It's where I'm going to stay and live my whole life."



