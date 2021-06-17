Memorial service on Thursday for GFPS board chair Jan Cahill

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustee has a tall task to accomplish - finding a successor to Jan Cahill, who passed away unexpectedly last week.

Cahill had been serving as the chair of the board, and also as the superintendent of Vaughn School; he was a “a champion of public education,” according to GFPS superintendent Tom Moore.

“I know the process will find us a good person, but it won’t be Jan Cahill. He was just too unique, too special of a person,” Moore said.

Moore remembers Cahill as a mentor and that he was always present and made everyone feel welcome, even if they didn’t get along. That is who Cahill was, and that is who GFPS wants his replacement to be like so they can help carry on the legacy of Jan Cahill and further the mission of GFPS.

A public memorial service will be held at Great Falls High School on Thursday, June 17th, beginning at 2 pm.