Memorial to former CMR teacher Josy McLean takes shape

GREAT FALLS — The first steps to honor beloved former CMR High School teacher Josy McLean are now officially underway.

McLean, a biology teacher who spent decades shaping young lives, died in a car crash near Lincoln on January 4, 2026.

She taught at CMR for 28 years, earning numerous awards and recognition, but has been remembered more for the impacts she made on her students.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Progress made on memorial to former CMR teacher

Crews poured concrete on Tuesday for a memorial swinging bench dedicated to McLean along the River's Edge Trail.

After her death, former students launched a fundraiser for a swing in her honor, and 45 donors came together to fund the project.

A.J. Smovir serves as the City of Great Falls Trails Coordinator and has been heading the project. He was also one of McLean's students.

Smovire recalled, "She was an awesome teacher. I had her for her first year in CMR and her second year… like my top probably two teachers in my whole school career. She was great. She's going to be missed."

He said the concrete will need about a week to cure before the swinging bench is installed.

The memorial site is located along the River's Edge Trail off of River Road North on the north side of the river between the 10th Street Bridge and the 15th Street Bridge.

The memorial swing bench was bought with money collected through her Blue Sky family, and the tree in her honor was bought with funds collected through donors across Montana.

The city also plans to plant a memorial tree near the Branch Brady Statue at West Bank Park in her honor.