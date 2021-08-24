Montana State Fair releases 2021 numbers

GREAT FALLS — The Montana State Fair said in a news release recently that 2021 event revenues topped $1,882,000.

The fair ran from Friday, July 30, through Saturday, August 7.

Saturday, July 31, was the most visited day at the fair, with 13,574 visitors.

The total number of paid guests at the fair was 80,042; the total fair gate admission revenue was $421,800.

Food concessionaires grossed $872,371, which was a 20% increase over the 2019 fair.

Attendance for the four-night rodeo event was 8,065, with 2,242 fans for the final night.

Night shows, which included performances by Kodi Lee, Big & Rich, and For King & Country, generated more than $535,000 for the Montana State Fair.

The Mighty Thomas Carnival grossed $872,254.

The 2022 Montana State Fair is scheduled for Friday, July 29, through Saturday, August 6.