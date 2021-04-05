NeighborWorks Great Falls re-opens to the public

GREAT FALLS — NeighborWorks Great Falls, closed to the public for more than a year because of the pandemic, re-opened several days ago.

"Following the state guidelines, following the county guidelines, it just seems (like) more and more people have gotten vaccinated. More people are understanding social distance and willing wear their mask when asked, so we think it's time to open back up,” explained Sherrie Arey, director of NeighborWorks Great Falls.

The agency said on Facebook that it will slowly permit "small in-person meetings while still providing all resources and services online or by phone. If you have any questions as we move forward, do not hesitate to call our office at (406) 761-5861."

Arey said the closure has been a good learning experience: "I think we've learned a lot of new ways to provide our programs to people and to make sure they're involved in them. We were quick to figure out new and innovative ways to keep our business going and keep our customers involved and active and knowing what to do. We were able to use some of our funds, had a lot more Zoom calls and really became educated in a lot more technology."

Now that classes will be held in-person again, NeighborWorks is making sure they'll be as safe as possible.

"We're arranging our room so you can have social distance so people can be asked to wear a mask but still feel comfortable in a classroom setting,” Arey explained.