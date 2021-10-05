New City Attorney for Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — City Manager Greg Doyon on Monday announced the appointment of Jeff Hindoien as the City’s new City Attorney, effective on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Hindoien replaces Sara Sexe, who retired on September 30, 2021, after eight years of service.

A news release says that Hindoien joined the City of Great Falls as the Deputy City Attorney on March 3, 2021. He formerly served as the City Attorney for the City of Helena and as a contract city/town attorney for the City of Deer Lodge, the City of Choteau, and the Town of Philipsburg. He also served as Chief Legal Counsel for both the Office of the Governor and the Office of the Secretary of State and most recently as a Deputy Attorney General in the Montana Department of Justice.

Hindoien was born and raised in Great Falls and is a graduate of Montana State University and the University of Wyoming. His academic credentials include a Juris Doctor from the University of Wyoming and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Montana State University.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to put all my years of legal experience to work in service to my hometown as the City Attorney. I felt privileged to be hired as part of the City’s Legal Department earlier this year, and I am very honored and excited to take on this new role,” said Hindoien. “The City’s elected officials and employees are an incredibly hard-working team of public servants, and I just feel fortunate to be a small part of that.”

“Great Falls is very fortunate to have had an exceptionally experienced internal candidate for the position of City Attorney,” stated City Manager Greg Doyon. “Jeff has already demonstrated his capabilities during his tenure as Deputy City Attorney. We are excited to move him into this new role.”

