GREAT FALLS — International airports had to provide a building for Customs and Border Protection to work out of. Now, they have to pay for the equipment they use as well.

John Faulkner, Great Falls International Airport Director, said, “It's a new thing. And it's finally gotten to us.”

Tommy Lynch reports - watch:

New fees for international flights at Great Falls airport

Faulkner said that they were presented with the notice last fall, but only received a cost estimate back in March.

Faulkner said, “Closer to $76,000. And, and then on top of that, we have to pay $10,000 a year in service contracts, internet, accessibility fees, all those things.”

Sean Hoven, Airport Authority Board Chair said, “It's unbelievably excessive.”

Hoven explains that they do not really have a choice but to accept the new fees.

Hoven said, “If we choose to argue, their solution has been, well, you're no longer an international airport. We'll take our ball and go home.”

This would be a major hit to the airport, according to Hoven.

Hoven said, “If we were to lose our international airport status, we would lose a fair amount of jobs with supporting staff, or businesses up at the airport.”

The airport plans to make up the costs by adding a new fee for international flights, anywhere from $50 to $500, depending on the size of the aircraft.

Faulkner said, “We have, nearly 900 [international flights] a year, we're actually the, the busiest customs port, between Minneapolis and Seattle”

The fees will not impact costs for daily domestic fliers.

