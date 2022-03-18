North Middle School students headed to national competition

GREAT FALLS — In classrooms at North Middle School the science taking place is part of what has gotten the school's science bowl academic team back to the national competition. What's even more impressive is the team took a year off but was able to pick up right where they left off.

"There's a couple categories they just have. You have general science, earth and space, physical science, math, physics, and then life science,” eight-grader Elijah Crist said.

When asked what they need to do to prepare for the national competition, their answer was simple: "A lot of reading,” said seventh-grader Ethan Janusg.

As impressive as their knowledge and the school's history of getting to the national competition may be, team advisor Mary Sommerfield knows that the competition will be tough.

"We have middle-schoolers in Great Falls, Montana, competing against students across the United States who are in high school advanced placement college and physics classes,” Sommerfield explained.

She is thrilled to be able to hang another regional championship banner in the school and be helping the students prepare for the national competition.

"It's a credit to their hard work and their commitment,” said Sommerfield.

The students said they're feeling a little bit of everything and know their experience will benefit them, regardless of the outcome of the competition.

"In high school, they have another district for this which we'll be better prepared for than people who are just starting out,” said Janusg.

"If we were to win nationals, that would be incredible….Props would all go to Mrs. Sommerfield,” said Crist.

The team will participate in the national competition virtually in May.



