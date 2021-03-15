One person dead in overnight crash in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — (UPDATE, MARCH 15) Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified Nathan Patrick Dunn as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Sunday, March 14th.

Dunn was 16-years old, and from Great Falls. No other details have been released at this point.



(SUNDAY, MARCH 14) One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday in Great Falls.

The crash was reported at 1:37 a.m. on Sunday and it happened near 1911 Airport Drive, which the Great Falls Police Department says is the road that goes by the airport, between the first intersection that goes to the main terminal and the second intersection that goes to the building where the smaller planes come in.

There were at least two people in the vehicle, according to the Great Falls Police Department. Responding agencies included the GFPD, the Cascade County Sheriff's office, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Montana Highway Patrol, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

There is no word at this point on whether any of the other occupants in the vehicle were seriously injured. The GFPD and MHP are continuing to investigate to determine whether speed or impaired driving were factors in the crash.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released by the Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner.

We will update you when we get more information.