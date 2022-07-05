Overnight shooting reported in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, that it is investigating a shooting involving a police officer.

At about 03:49 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of 8th Avenue South. The investigation resulted in what the GFPD said is an "officer involved shooting."

The GFPD did not indicate who fired a weapon, who was shot, or whether anyone was seriously injured.

Police are currently looking for another person who was involved. Based on the information available, the GFPD does not believe there is a threat to the community.

The 400 block of 8th Avenue South will be closed for an extended period as the investigation continues; people are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you as we get more information.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the shooting.



