Paid parking set to resume in downtown Great Falls

CITY OF GREAT FALLS

The City of Great Falls announced that downtown paid parking will be reinstated on April 2nd.

A news release says that multi-space kiosks will replace meters along Central Avenue from Park Drive to 8th Street. One kiosk will be located on each side of the street on each block. Staff will begin the installation of the pay stations in mid-March. The remainder of the downtown enforcement zone will reinstate regular parking meter payment and enforcement.

To use the new kiosks along Central Avenue, take note of the vehicle's license plate number and find the nearest pay station. Follow these three steps at the kiosk:

1. Enter license plate number,

2. Select duration of stay, and

3. Make payment with cash, coin, or credit card.

PassportParking Mobile Pay is still an option for drivers. You can download the Passport Parking App at PassportParking.com and pay for parking with a smartphone.

The City also said: "Parking enforcement has also received a technology upgrade. Enforcement staff will be using License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology to make enforcement more accurate and efficient. These technology upgrades will provide long-term savings for the City's parking program."