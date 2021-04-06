Parking lot at Giant Springs State Park is closing temporarily

GREAT FALLS — The main parking lot at Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls will be closed from April 14 through April 30 for resurfacing.

During this time, parking will be available in Heritage Park across the street from Giant Springs.

Park visitors should utilize the sidewalk that leads from Heritage to Giant Springs to avoid the worksite and to prevent resource damage.

Visitors should also expect increased traffic and noise levels during this project.

If you have any questions, call the Giant Springs State Park Ranger Station at 406-727-1212.