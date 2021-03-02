Police officers investigating incident at Great Falls High School

GREAT FALLS — Numerous police officers are at Great Falls High School; several people have told KRTV that they saw officers entering the school weapons drawn.

The Great Falls Police Department says that one male has been detained, and there is no danger. There is no word yet on whether the male had a weapon, nor whether or not he is a student.

There are no reports of any shots fired, nor any injuries.

Several students told us that someone came over the intercom and announced a lockdown and students were then ushered into classrooms. The lockdown lasted approximately 30 minutes.

The students say they were told someone was in the building who wasn't supposed to be.

We are working to get more information and will keep you updated.



(UPDATE, 2:30 pm) The male who was detained was a student. During lunch in the Hub area of the school, another student saw him using what turned out to be a cell phone, but the observer perceived it to be a gun and erred on the side of caution by reporting it.