Preview: Great Falls 2023 Municipal Election

Posted at 8:13 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 10:13:07-05

GREAT FALLS — Abby Brown, Joe McKenney, Cory Reeves, and Casey Schreiner are the Great Falls mayoral candidates in the municipal election on Tuesday, November 7th. They were interviewed by Ryan Gamboa on Montana This Morning recently.

There are five candidates vying for two seats on the City Commission: Kendall Cox, Eric Hinebauch, Micaela Stroop, Rick Tryon, and Shannon Wilson.

There are two candidates for Municipal Judge (Department B): Mark Dunn and Carly Halberg.

The Cascade County Elections Office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for voters to register or drop ballots. No polling will take place at the Montana Expo Park, tabulation of mail-in ballots will begin at 7 a.m. November 7 at the Expo Park.

