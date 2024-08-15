Remembering Cascade County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Dunn

In the video above, Tim McGonigal talks with Robynn, Joseph's widow, about how important her faith and support from the community have been.

August 14th of 2014 started out like any other day on the job for Cascade County Deputy Joe Dunn. Unfortunately, it ended in tragedy when he was killed in the line of duty. In the ten years since, his family has grieved, but through their faith and supportive community, they're keeping his memory alive.

“He was a family man first, no doubt about it,” said Robynn Schearer, Joe’s widow. “He loved the kids and I so well. And that was really his identity and of course, being a believer in God.”

The end of watch for Joe Dunn left Robynn without a husband and his two young children, five-year-old Joey and four-year-old Shiloh without a father.

The 33-year-old Marine Corps veteran died after being hit by a suspect in a high-speed chase with deputies on Highway 87 near Belt.

“Ten years does make a difference. Those first few years were incredibly hard and we're now in a very good place,” said Robynn. “But we’re still remembering Joe and wanting to honor him continually.”

One of the ways Joe Dunn is being remembered is through the revival of a popular sticker marking the 10th anniversary.

“We just remember that there were so many stickers on cars and when things initially happened, and it was just such a comfort to our family to see the support and to see that he was being remembered that way,” said Robynn.

“These stickers are going to be available at Double Barrel Cafe, the Cascade County Sheriff's office, and we're going to be selling them for $10,” said Casey Schearer, Robynn’s husband. “Proceeds will go to the Sheriff's Legacy Foundation.”

Robynn says losing Joe made her take on the role of both mom and dad and gave her a new appreciation for single parents.

“I suddenly was the water slide mom and the wrestling mom, trying to do the things that a dad would do. My attempt to take them camping over the years and just give them those experiences,” said Robynn. “The mom is the nurturer. The dad is usually the tougher one to sort of balance that out. I did my best, but I know it wasn't perfect. So, I'm just praying my kids one day will look back and know that I tried my best.”

She says a giving community and a supernatural peace helped her make it through.

“I never worried about the next day,” said Robynn. “I never had to worry about where our meals were going to come from. Through the hands of this community and through God's provision and even Joe's planning, we were taken care of in that way.”

In addition to a caring community, Robynn said it was important for her to attend grief counseling to deal with Joe’s death. She says she led a session and met other people who helped heal by being able to talk to them.

“I think a big thing, not only for those grieving, but for those who know someone grieving is just ask about him, ‘Say his name. What was Joe like? What kinds of things did he do and what was he all about? And what do you miss about Joe?’ Instead of shying away from it, because we already feel like we're carrying a bomb when somebody asks how we're doing,” said Robynn.

Honoring Joe Dunn happened in other ways.

Countless community and law enforcement members attended his memorial.

His name is on both the City of Great Falls and Cascade County Law Enforcement Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC.

A stretch of interstate 15 between Great Falls and Ulm bears his name.

The 10th Street Bridge in Great Falls was scheduled to be lit up in Joe’s honor on the evening of August 14.

It was at a recent family gathering when Joey was learning more about his dad’s military experience when he came up with the idea of relaunching the sticker campaign.

“He to somehow give back to the community and just keep his dad's tribute and making Joe the man that he was,” said Schearer.

15-year old Joey just got his driver’s license and is also keeping his dad’s memory alive in a horse powered way.

“So, be looking out for Joe's truck,” said Schearer. “The F-250 White truck there that he gets to drive around now.”

Robynn was heartbroken at the loss of Joe. She was able to find love again with Casey.

Casey’s father is a chaplain with the sheriff’s office and also helped Robynn through her grieving process. Casey says his dad would do ride alongs with Joe. Robynn says she remembers Joe coming home after riding with the chaplain who told Joe about his three sons, of which Casey is one.

Casey says he admires Joe and all the men and women of law enforcement who put thwir lives on the line each day.

“When you go to sleep or before you go to sleep, you go and check all your doors, you make sure everything's locked,” said Schearer. “Our law enforcement, our men and women are doing the same thing, except they're leaving their house for the night. So when you see someone in law enforcement, just thank him. Thank him for what they do for us, keeping us safe, keeping Cascade County a safer place.”

Robynn says Joe will always be remembered for his love of family, his commitment to country and community, and an unforgettable sense of humor.

“He was an incredibly funny person who loved to laugh,” said Robynn. “That's something I value a lot is just being able to laugh daily with the person that you love. And I'm glad that that continues for us.”

