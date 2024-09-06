Riverside Railyard Skate Park: Art or Trash?

GREAT FALLS — Nearly 20 years ago, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk visited the local skate park in Great Falls, becoming the first to bridge a significant gap in the park. However, the day was marked by a tense incident when police arrived, detaining Hawk's producer and several children for not wearing helmets. Fast forward to today, and the once barren concrete skatepark is now a canvas of art and graffiti.

Challenges at the Skatepark

While the vibrant colors add character, they also pose challenges for the skaters. Cameron Myer, a frequent visitor, explained, "I don't know what it is about the white paint, but it's really slick. When you're riding scooters or bikes, especially in the heat, the wheels can slip out, causing accidents."

The city, too, faces ongoing challenges in maintaining the park. Kevin Vining, Great Falls Park Supervisor, highlighted the constant upkeep required. "The gray stuff generally gets painted over with graffiti, and then more layers get added. We're looking into new products, and the newest one we've tried has more grit."

Costs of Maintenance

Maintaining the park comes at a significant cost. According to Vining, "We've spent close to $4,000 to $5,000 just trying to control the graffiti and maintain the park."

Despite the city's efforts, not everyone takes pride in keeping the park clean. Myer noted, "Most of the older kids try to clean up as much as we can, but the younger kids don't care as much and just throw their trash everywhere."



A Vision for the Future

One idea to improve the park is to bring in professional artists. "It would be cool if they hired professional painters to create some cool art along the walls," Myer suggested. "It would give the park a better look, and people might not be put off by the profanity in the graffiti."

However, the process of maintaining the artwork comes with its own challenges. Vining explained, "Sometimes the chemicals used to remove graffiti are harsh and end up removing the artwork as well."

A Shared Goal

Despite the challenges, both the city and skaters share a common goal: to make the skatepark a safe and enjoyable space for everyone. "This park is one of the better ones in the state and definitely one of the largest," Vining said. "It draws in a lot of people daily, and we want to ensure it's a safe environment for everyone."

For many, the skatepark is more than just a place to skate. Myer summed it up best, saying, "The skatepark is home for a lot of kids. It's a place where they can escape, have fun, and relax."

As Great Falls continues to work on maintaining and improving the park, the community's input and involvement will play a crucial role in its future.

Click here to visit the skate park website.