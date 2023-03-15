Russell Auction returning to its roots for 2024

GREAT FALLS — The 2023 version of Western Art Week is just kicking off in Great Falls, but there’s big news surrounding next year’s event.

In 2024, The Russell Exhibition & Sale will return fully to its March timeline.

After the 2020 Covid pandemic, the C.M. Russell Museum moved its major fundraiser to August. It later split the fundraiser into two events, one in March and the other in August.

C.M. Russell Museum director Tom Figarelle made the announcement in a memorandum to artists.

The memo states: ‘The energy-rich atmosphere of Western Art Week is unrivaled, so the museum is delighted to reunite this major sale with the full line-up of other shows.’

The Russell Exhibition & Sale will return to the Heritage Inn for 2024 alongside the longstanding OutWest Art Show.

The memorandum from Figarelle says: ‘The artist rooms at the Heritage Inn, under the leadership of the OutWest Show, provide just this – a common and dynamic space to highlight art, artists and the friendships that connect our patron community.’

The C.M. Russell Museum will still hold a major sale this August. It will also present ‘Charlie’s March Roundup’ March 17-18.

The 2023 OutWest Art Show begins Thursday, March 16 at the Heritage Inn.