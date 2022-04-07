Salvation Army of Great Falls is gearing up for summer basketball league

GREAT FALLS — The Salvation Army of Great Falls is gearing up, lacing up their shoes, and ready to make a splash with their second annual summer basketball league.

In basketball, they teach you about adversity - and Salvation Army’s summer league has seen plenty of it. Between Covid and other factors, last year’s inaugural league was challenging.

“Last year, we kind of did it last minute. Put it out there for the people to sign up as a team or as an individual. And we didn’t get a great response,” said Youth Center director Gary Bistodeau.

This year, they have high hopes, with phones call coming in almost daily asking about registration. There were eight teams last year, and they hope to double that this year for their max capacity of 16 teams with how much interest is being shown.

And it’s not only players they need.

“We always need coaches. We’re kind of dependent on volunteers as far as the teams we can put out there so the more volunteers we can get, we can accommodate all those kids that are able to play. We always need officials, so coaches and officials are at a premium for us. So, the more we can get the better,” Bistodeau added. “Last year was the experiment to see if it would work and this year we’re hoping it really takes off and it’s something we can continue to do throughout the years.”

They have a third and fourth-grade league going on right now and this summer will be for grades five through eight.

Registration opens on May 2nd. Cost is $100 per child. You can call Gary at 406-452-9641 for more information.



