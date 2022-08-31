Watch Now
Salvation Army of Great Falls needs after-school volunteers

MONICA KING
Posted at 8:54 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 10:54:17-04

The Salvation Army of Great Falls needs after-school volunteers. The agency said in a Facebook post: "Volunteers Needed to help tutor, supervise and mentor kiddos in our After School Program. You could make a big impact in as little as 2 hours a week. Contact Shannon at 453-0391 ext 220 for more information."

