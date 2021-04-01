Scheduling for COVID vaccine clinic in Great Falls re-opens

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department in Great Falls announced that at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 1st, the scheduling portal for the COVID-19 Vaccine Community Clinics will reopen. Appointments generally fill up within a few hours after the scheduling portal opens, so log on as quickly as possible after 9 a.m. to access the scheduling portal and make an appointment.

Appointments will be available on the following dates:



Mon, Apr 5: 2pm - 6:10pm

Tue, Apr 6: 8am - 4pm

Wed, Apr 7: 2pm - 6:10pm

Thu, Apr 8: 8am - 4pm

Fri, Apr 9: 2pm - 6:10pm

Mon, Apr 12: 2pm - 6:10pm

Wed, Apr 14: 2pm - 6:10pm

Fri, Apr 16: 2pm - 6:10pm

Everyone age 16+ is eligible for vaccination; those under age 18 will need a parent or legal guardian present at their appointment to give consent.

If you would like to register, visit benefis.org/COVIDvaccine , then follow the prompts to make an appointment.



(MARCH 11) The City-County Health Department on Thursday in Great Falls shared information about where people can receive the COVID vaccine in Great Falls:



Montana ExpoPark ( click for details )

) Public Drug

Albertsons/Osco stores

VA (if eligible)

Malmstrom Air Force Base (if eligible)

Indian Family Health Clinic (if eligible)

In addition, CVS announced that its store on 10th Avenue South will provide the vaccine. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com ; click here for details . The CCHD said that Walgreens and Walmart do plan to administer the vaccine at some point, but no dates have been announced yet.

NOTE: Some of the locations listed above provide vaccines only to people who meet certain eligibility requirements, such as military veterans. In addition, some locations occasionally run out of supply. In all cases, you should call the store/agency before you go to ensure that you are eligible at that location, and that they have the vaccine available.