Schreiner announces mayoral candidacy

We're still months away from voting for the next mayor of Great Falls, but there's one more person that will be on the ballot, for a total of three candidates as of now.

The first two candidates to announce were Joe McKenney and Cory Reeves.

MTN News Joe McKenney and Cory Reeves

Now Casey Schreiner, a lifelong resident of Great Fall and graduate of Montana State University, has announced he is running as well.

Similar to McKenney and Reeves, Schreiner's decision to run for mayor is a fairly recent one he said he's considered with his family over the last month, and wants to focus on economic growth, community safety and housing should he be elected.

"I think we're in probably the most exciting position we've been in in probably 50 years," Schreiner said of Great Falls. "I think Great Falls is on the precipice of some really big and exciting things with the modernization of the missile defense system coming and with Touro (Medical School) coming. I think there's an opportunity for us to have growth."

MTN News

Schreiner is a former schoolteacher and state legislator, and currently works as the vice president of Strategy and Innovation for Alluvion Health. He was also selected as Mike Cooney's running mate in the race for Montana governor in 2020.

"I served for eight years in the state legislature. In 2019, I was in legislative leadership representing our community where we worked really hard to accomplish a bunch of things for our community," he added. "I think for the first time in a long time, we actually have an opportunity to define what our community looks like. We are a health care center in north central Montana, we can be an industrial base for folks. We are a tourism center. So all of those folks that work in those industries need to be at the table to help us define what the future looks like and ask how do we recruit folks into those industries to come live, play and grow old here with them and with their families."

