Seniors celebrate graduation in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Sunday was a day of celebration on both sides of the river for students and their families in Great Falls, as CMR High School and Great Falls High School seniors celebrated graduation at the Four Seasons Arena.

It’s a little cliche but they’ve been waiting a long time for this and almost can’t believe graduation is here.

“I’m a little nervous. All my family’s here so I’m a little nervous,” CMR grad Abigail Carr said. “All of it went really quick. Everyone was really welcoming and wanted to just get out there and now we’re done. Some advice, just live up high school.”

CMR graduated 299 seniors this year while Great Falls graduated 253.

Many of them are glad to be done and are looking forward to what’s next, even if they don’t know what’s next.

“It felt like a roller coaster,” GFHS grad Morgan Davis said. “Super slow at first then vroom! Super fast. It’s already gone. Really excited to take this next big step in our lives. I’m planning on going to Missoula for four years then after that I don’t know. But I’m just so proud of all of us for getting here.”

There’s plenty of green and gold and blue and white to go around as this year’s graduates look back on high school and celebrate graduation.

KRTV’s own Anastasia Vandeberg also celebrated, graduating from Great Falls High School. Congratulations Anastasia and congratulations to the class of 2022. Best of luck in your next chapter.

Paris Gibson Education Center and the Career & College Readiness Center conducted their graduation ceremonies on Friday. Career and College Readiness Center



TRENDING ARTICLES

