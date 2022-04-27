Sheriff candidates Slaughter and Groskreutz debate ahead of primary election

GREAT FALLS — More than 100 people attended a debate on Monday between Jesse Slaughter and Jay Groskreutz, several weeks ahead of the primary election in the race for Cascade County Sheriff.

Both candidates - Jay Groskreutz and Jesse Slaughter - stated their goals and visions if elected in office.

Groskreutz stated, "I know what can be done better, I have plans to get it done, and in June, I would appreciate your support."

Slaughter said, "We work for you. you deserve better. You deserve it. It's yours, it's your office, it's your organization. It's my job to carry out your mission."

Groskreutz is currently a corporal where he's had experience working a patrol shift, as a school resource officer, four years as the Belt resident deputy, and a member of the SWAT team.

Slaughter was elected Cascade County Sheriff in 2019 as a Democrat until he changed his party affiliation to Republican in 2021.

He has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, and has worked in the cybercrimes against children division for the Great Falls Police Department and previously was a Sheriff's deputy for Stillwater County.

The debate started off with four questions asked to each candidate, focusing on their representation of the Republican Party, the role of the Constitution, and the ability to manage.

Both candidates then took questions from the public and discussed priorities and challenges.

Despite their differences, Slaughter and Groskreutz emphasized the importance of putting the people of Cascade County first.

Ballots will be mailed out on May 9th and the primary will take place on June 7th.



