Sheriff has released the name of Great Falls crash victim

GREAT FALLS — On Thursday, November 2, 2023, Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter identified Katie Kellen Turner as the young woman who died after a two-vehicle collision in Great Falls last month.

The crash happened on October 6, 2023, at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of River Drive North and 18th Avenue North.

The Montana Highway Patrol said that a 60-year old man from Black Eagle driving a pickup truck was approaching a stop sign on 18th Avenue North, slowed to about 12 miles per hour, and proceeded into the intersection.

Turner, 27 years old, was driving a motorcycle and was in the intersection, and the pickup truck collided with the motorcycle.

Turner was taken to Benefis Health System and died several days later due to her injuries.

An obituary for Turner states that she was a member of the Montana Air National Guard and a dental assistant, and survived by her husband, parents, and brother.

Scott Byron of Black Eagle, the 60-year old driver of the pickup truck, was not injured, and was charged in Great Falls Municipal Court with careless driving involving death, stop sign violation, and seatbelt violation.

The MHP says that impaired driving and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

