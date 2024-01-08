Sheriff responds to complaints of sewage at Cascade County jail

Complaints and photos of sewage seeping into cells at the Cascade County Detention Center were brought to MTN’s attention on Friday.

The photos show inmates mopping up sewage from the floor with various bits of waste strewn alongside.

It was reported to MTN that the sewage was spilling from the toilets.

Reporter Owen Skornik-Hayes talked with Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, who brushed aside the notion this was an alleged problem with the prison.

He said, “The inmates flood toilets by clogging them and repeatedly flushing, Maintenance who are staffed 24/7 and inmate workers came to clean the mess immediately."

Slaughter noted, "Inmates don't follow the rules on the outside and also don't follow them on the inside."

Slaughter also reported the flooding was likely caused a wire from an electronic device that was found in the plumbing main.

He also noted that it sometimes occurs when an inmate tries to flush a sheet down the toilet.

