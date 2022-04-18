Shrine Circus returns to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Shrine Circus was back in Great Falls on Friday and Saturday (April 15-16) at the Four Seasons Arena.

The show included acrobats, elephant rides for children, clowns, daredevils, and other exciting activities.

Shrine chairman Robert Kampfer said, "It's live stuff that you're just constantly running. As soon as one act is over, the other one is set up to go. It's just a lot of excitement all at the same time."

But excitement is not only what brings the audiences on their feet - it does the same for the performers.

Nicky D she said the high-energy environment is a part of what got her into it: "You get to visit a lot of different places, beautiful cities, meet people, so to me, I love it."

Nicky D

The Shriners said there aren't very many places to get your faces painted, engage with animals, see dancers and acrobats, and watch BMX performances.

"Just a lot of on-going excitement for a couple hours," Kampfer said. "It's a good break, especially with the weather the way it is, if you are going to be inside, you might as well be inside for some entertainment."



TRENDING ARTICLES

