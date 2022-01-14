Slaughter files to run for re-election as Cascade County Sheriff

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter hopes to continue to serve the county for another four years.

On Thursday morning, Slaughter filed his paperwork to run for re-election.

Thursday was the first day candidates running for any office in Montana could file their paperwork for the 2022 election cycle.

Slaughter has served as Sheriff since January 1st, 2019.

"We literally started or completed every campaign promise in the first term, but some of those need to be finished and we have new projects, new announcements coming up; some big things that we're going to do in the future. Probably one of the biggest things that's on my mind right now nationwide, the defunding of law enforcement movement has hurt our profession deeply. We need to fight hard to get our deputies raises,” Slaughter said.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on March 14 to file their paperwork.