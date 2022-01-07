Small group gathers in Great Falls to reflect on Capitol riot

GREAT FALLS — In Great Falls on Thursday evening, a group of people gathered to reflect on the riot that happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

About 20 people gathered on the steps of the Cascade County Courthouse with lights and candles and a sign that read "Vigil for Democracy."

The event was planned by Organize U.S., which organized hundreds of similar vigils across the country.

Co-organizer Melissa Smith said they want to send a message that they believe this was a time to reflect and share messages of hope and unity.

"Great Falls is part of the United States. We're a very proud, patriotic community and this is just one way of showing how we support our democracy,” said Smith.

About 20 people showed up at the state Capitol in Helena earlier in the day for an event billed as a rally to support what they call the “lawful protest” at the U.S. Capitol; click here for details and video.