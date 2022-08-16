Sparkettes return from national competition as winners

For the first time in its history, the Sparkettes baton twirlers of Great Falls recently packed their bags and traveled to the University of Notre Dame to compete for a national title.

“I think it was a long time coming, and I’m proud of us for making the jump and trying something out that we have never done before.” said Sparkettes twirler and coach Brianna Klinker.

Coming into the competition as what some would consider underdogs, the Sparkettes came home as champions.

“For me personally, I placed top 10 in all the categories I competed in,” Brianna explained. “It was a crazy new experience, but we took so much from what we saw at the competition.

Winning one national title and several top 10 placements, the Sparkettes feel that it was the right opportunity and the right push to help grow the group.

Brianna’s sister and fellow coach Gia Klinker couldn’t wait to return home and prepare her students for competitions in the future. “I think that you’re going to see a whole different side of the Sparkettes and a lot of new talent to be coming out of the team because of everything that we learned down there.”

A national title is just the beginning for the Sparkettes as they have already started to prepare for their next competition in January.

If you are interested in signing up your child to be a Sparkettes baton twirler, visit their website .



