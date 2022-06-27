Sponsors compete in Boys & Girls Club golf tournament

Dozens of sponsors gathered together on Friday, June 24, 2022, for a golf tournament at Eagle Falls. The annual event featured more than 100 competitors, taking part in supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Cascade County.

Sonya Smith, director of the Boys & Girls Club, said, "Everybody in Montana seems to love to play golf, but ultimately, I think for us, people love to support our cause, and they're coming here for our charity event and they're having a lot of fun. It's not terribly serious, mostly fun, and I think that's the draw.

The tournament consisted of 18 holes total. The group that scores the most under par wins the whole tournament. Part of the tournament also featured a game of Yahtzee and poker.

Smith said, "Any of these fundraisers that we do help to support gaps in our budget or help to support areas in our budget that's not funded by a grant or other source, and there are quite a few gaps at times where we need to fill a spot and pay for some unrestricted funds, and fundraisers do just that."

She continued, "We had our largest crowd yet, and I think everybody came out of the course smiling and had a great time. The weather was absolutely perfect and everybody had a grand time, so thank you to everyone."

Sponsors included:



KRTV

UPTOWN OPTIMIS CLUB

MONTANA CREDIT UNION

DA DAVIDSON

MCDONALD'S

STOCKMAN BANK

HOLMLUND PROPERTIES

FIRST INTERSTATE BANK

CONTRACT FLOORING CAPRET ONE FLOOR & HOME

THE WILD HARE

US BANK

VISION NET

EAGLE BEVERAGE

THE DO BAR

NOBLES WESTSIDE LIQUOR

AT KLEMENS

DOUGLAS WILSON

HERITAGE INN

MT LINES

WENDYS

STRAIGHT FLUSH DRAIN

SOLUTIONS

PASTA MONTANA

CREDIT ASSOCIATES

NAPA AUTOPARTS

TACO BELL GREAT FALLS

SLETTEN CONSTRUCTION

HEATHER KONIGSBAUER, TRAVEL

ADVISOR SIMPLY ENCHANTED

TRAVEL

From the organization's website : "The Boys and Girls Club of Cascade County is a youth development organization whose mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Our ultimate vision for our members is that we provide a world-class Club Experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who walks through our doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle."

